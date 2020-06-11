Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,492 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHU opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $736.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.87. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

