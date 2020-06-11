Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIFI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.20. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

