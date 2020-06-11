Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

