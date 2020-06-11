Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 499,665 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after acquiring an additional 220,164 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000.

SCHG stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

