Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 311,465 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,465 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of First Horizon National worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth about $50,237,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,496 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,605,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 915,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

First Horizon National stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

