Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $321.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $324.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $6,162,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

