Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $575.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $427.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $537.70 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $477.15.

NYSE SAM opened at $523.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $587.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.26.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $854,923.32. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total transaction of $8,662,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock valued at $38,816,043 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

