Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 42 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $523.87 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $587.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.26.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $388,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total value of $8,662,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock worth $38,816,043. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

