Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after buying an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after buying an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $310,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,900,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.88. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

