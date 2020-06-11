Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $218.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom Video gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and online-learning wave in first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company added record number of subscribers. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability make Zoom Video’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes like “zoombombing” are expected to help maintain its existing enterprise user base as well as attract new customers. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, acute competition from the forays of Facebook and Verizon in the video communication space does not bode well for the company.”

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.14.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $221.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $224.46. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,300.12 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 983,418 shares of company stock worth $167,861,257. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,249,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

