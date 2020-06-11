Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 37,630.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 743.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,954 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 97,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 122.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,473 shares in the last quarter.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00.

HIO stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

