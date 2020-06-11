Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabre by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

SABR opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

