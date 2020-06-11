US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Electronics worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.33 million, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

