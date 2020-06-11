US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,862,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 383,773 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 787,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,287 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

