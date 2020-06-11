$0.29 EPS Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). T-Mobile Us posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 35.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 291.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 294,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 219,553 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 533,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at $1,925,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

