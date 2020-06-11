Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s solid execution and ongoing focus on operational efficiency will drive the company's growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in emerging-markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NLSN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE NLSN opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.22. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

