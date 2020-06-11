Zacks: Analysts Set $12.00 Target Price for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Natura &Co an industry rank of 160 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCO opened at $16.57 on Monday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $168,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $52,048,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $182,000.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

