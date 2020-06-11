Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

