Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

GSLC opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF
Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 359 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc
1,618 Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC
