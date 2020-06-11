Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 359 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $216,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

In other news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $68.57 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

