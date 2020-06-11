Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $189.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

