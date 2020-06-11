Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

