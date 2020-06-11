1,618 Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $26.69.

