Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Vector Group worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,522,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,515,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vector Group by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 154,582 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.98. Vector Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. Vector Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

