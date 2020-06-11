Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,507,000 after buying an additional 232,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

