Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Hope Bancorp worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 92.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,438,219.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 221,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,902 over the last three months. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

