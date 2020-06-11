Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Down 39.7% in May

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 790,300 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $334.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,109. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

