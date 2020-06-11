Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $41,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 560.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $877.19.

CMG stock opened at $1,028.96 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,087.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $958.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $885,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

