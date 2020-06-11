Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45.22 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $45,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 10,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $140.24 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

