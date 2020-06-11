Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROM. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 169.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of ROM stock opened at $180.43 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $198.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

