Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Timken worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Timken by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE TKR opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

