Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,492.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

