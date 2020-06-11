Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 741 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

