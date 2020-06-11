Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Security National Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

