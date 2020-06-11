$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $25.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,453,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 55,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 62,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -214.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

