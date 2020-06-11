Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,250 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

