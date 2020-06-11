Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.73. Noble shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,349,877 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $281.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Noble by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 856,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 47,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Noble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noble by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Noble by 506.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

