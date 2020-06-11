Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Trading Down 24.3%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) fell 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.03, 27,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 339,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

