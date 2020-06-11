Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.34, 23,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,178,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $764.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,826.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 775,823 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 103.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 110.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 722,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 476,121 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

