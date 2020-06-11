Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Down 3.8%

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.34, 23,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,178,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $764.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,826.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 775,823 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 103.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 110.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 722,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 476,121 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report