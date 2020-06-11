Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Trading Down 3%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 1,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,439,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

TTPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 798.18% and a negative return on equity of 210.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

