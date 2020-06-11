Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Trading Down 3%

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 1,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,439,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

TTPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 798.18% and a negative return on equity of 210.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report