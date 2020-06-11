Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.64, 15,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 384,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $22,426,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.