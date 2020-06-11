Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.47, 6,613 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Repay by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

