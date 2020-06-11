DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Up 1%

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.91, approximately 13,549 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 234,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $625.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

