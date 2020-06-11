Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Shares Up 3.5%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43, 255,868 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 581,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

