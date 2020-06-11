Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 582,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,318,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

ARPO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

