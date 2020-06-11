Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 33,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,268,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

