Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd (NYSE:DSE) Trading Up 5.9%

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 1,059,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 339,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 127,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.