Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Trading Up 6.2%

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.66, approximately 8,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 380,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $118.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 169,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Francesca's

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

