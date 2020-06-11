Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Trading Up 6.2%

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.66, approximately 8,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 380,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.
Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $118.94 million during the quarter.
About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)
Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.
