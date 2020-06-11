Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading 35.4% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s share price traded up 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.72, 278,713 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,356,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
TMDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.92.
The stock has a market cap of $60.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
