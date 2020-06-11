Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $11.20, 806,894 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 486,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a market cap of $36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($9.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -40.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

